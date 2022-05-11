Home Armenia Armenian representative Rosa Lin is in the final of “Eurovision” Morning: Armenia Armenian representative Rosa Lin is in the final of “Eurovision” Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 45,045 visits, 2022-05-09according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning Armenia Threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head Morning Armenia “BMW” and “Mitsubishi Pajero” cars collided. Died in one passenger seat of a BMW car Morning Recent Posts Armenian “Moon’s Bag” bags with dried natural flowers have become a fashion trend After the Beirut blast, a family searches for their loved one as Lebanon hopes... “Gagik Jhangiryan should not have been elected a member of the BDK, with all... Can you tell me the phone number of the international community? Tevan Poghosyan... Only with the unity of all Armenians can we prevent the new genocide in... Most Popular Mike Tyson Not Charged For The Plane Incident Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We... Operation Mincemeat: A Short Review Operation Mincemeat looks like a proper British spy drama and for the most part, well, it is. It’s based on the true story of... The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. “Homeland” A video was published on the Facebook page of the "Homeland" party."The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. The struggle... The company of the NA Chief of Staff signed 13 contracts with state bodies... In 2022, "Argavand Furniture" LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with... “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook...