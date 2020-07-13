Armenian prime minister’s wife urges Azerbaijani women to call for government action towards peace – Armenian News

Amid the reported escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife provided an appeal to Azerbaijani women, inquiring to call on their nation’s government to end the duplicated hostilities.

“As the initiator of the Women for Peace project, I prompt Azerbaijani women and moms to call on their politico- military management to end the military actions and therefore likewise prevent threatening the lives of the boys of the Armenian and Azerbaijani individuals,” Anna Hakobyan stated in a declaration on Monday.

She likewise worried the significance of thinking about possibilities of a tranquil discussion, mentioning the international risks connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Women, moms and sis should ask their politico- military management what accomplishments they had at all at the cost of an individual disaster and the loss of liked ones, and what really avoids them today from thinking about the issues through settlements with the opposite side under serene conditions.

“Especially in the duration of this pandemic – which has actually brought the world to its knees – state leaders should direct their efforts to the conservation of their populations’ health and the battle versus the single opponent, i.e. – the pandemic, to return mankind to its routine life.

“Following the UN Secretary-General’s call for a worldwide ceasefire is the very best state leaders can now perhaps do for their own nations and individuals.

“It is always necessary to avoid a war. There is always an alternative,” checks out the declaration.