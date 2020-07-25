Armenian prime minister’s wife reiterates call on Azerbaijani women ‘to unite for peace’ – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife has actually raised a restored call on Azerbaijani women to unite for peace, worrying the supreme worth of human life versus all kinds violence and aggressive aspirations.

In a brand-new declaration launched today, Anna Hakobyan is sorry for that her July 13 appeal (provided after the Armenian-Azerbaijani cross- border clashes) was followed by violent events in between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in various parts of the world, particularly in Russia.

She likewise deplores the subsequent loss of Azerbaijani soldiers.

” I, as an Armenian female and mom, need to be uncomplicated to state that Armenian moms are unafraid of not just sending their children to the battleground however likewise of battling and dying themselves for the sake of their fatherland.

“But Armenia moms choose peace. And I make certain that so do Azerbaijani moms, sis and children.

“Azerbaijani moms must, after all, look for an action to one concern: is it for the fatherland or the durability of their despotic routine that their children shed blood?

” I call upon Azerbaijani women and moms to be bolder and sign up with, without doubt, the Women for Peace project to require their nation’s federal government to irrevocably desert the mania of attaining a military option to the dispute and look for a settlement at the negotiating table under conditions of peace.

“For violence involves more violence.

“Whereas peace has no alternative,” checks out part of her declaration.