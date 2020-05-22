Armenian prime minister’s wife discusses cooperation issues with Artsakh ombudsman – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife met with the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ombudsman on Friday to debate potentialities of future cooperation tasks.

Anna Hakobyan, who heads the charity foundations My Step and City of Smiles, briefed Artaakh Beglaryan on a poverty eradication pilot venture proposing help for 25 households. The venture is because of begin in June

According to an official press launch summing up the assembly, the edges additionally mentioned a variety of different cooperation issues.