Armenian prime minister says government ‘facing hard time’ with coronavirus – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday briefed the chief on the state of affairs with the novel coronavirus in Armenia admitting that they’re now going through a hard time in dealing with the growing infections.

In his speech on the cupboard assembly, the premier cited the most recent official statistics reporting 335 new instances and three deaths.

“Our affairs aren’t good at all with this pandemic,” he mentioned, describing the state of affairs as “serious beyond imagination”.

“It is important to take the strictest measures to keep this pandemic under control to avoid the forced scenario of the most extreme restrictions. What we need at the moment is a capacity to ensure quarantine conditions without declaring a quarantine,” he mentioned, calling for tighter surveillance by the Police and the emergency headquarters.