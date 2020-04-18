Armenian prime minister reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Armenia – Armenian News

Forty-seven extra folks examined optimistic for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous day, bringing the nation whole to 1,248.

One extra affected person died and 121 have recovered over the interval, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says on Facebook.

“The active cases dropped by 75 in the past day. Against the 780 people under hospital treatment yesterday, we now have 705 under in-patient care,” reads his public publish.

The fatalities from the illness elevated to 20 towards the 19 cases on Friday morning.