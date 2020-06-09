Armenian prime minister orders ex-NSS chief’s arrest – Hraparak Daily – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reportedly launched into the efforts to neutralize the Armenian opposition since Monday.

According to a report by Hraparak Daily, the federal government’s whole assets have now been directed towards the opposition forces that are stated to be consolidating.

“But the number one target is former Director of the National Security Service (NSS), Chairman of the Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan, who is seen as a serious threat to him,” the paper writes.

Citing its sources, Hraparak Daily says that newly appointed NSS Director Argishti Kyaramyan has been ordered to “neutralize” Vanetsyan. Nikol Pashinyan has reportedly instructed him to summon Vanetsyan to the National Security Service “under any pretext” and arrest him for 2 months by utilizing all of the “leverages of influence over courts.” Under such a state of affairs, the previous safety chief is predicted to be launched after two months in custody.

“Kyaramyan isn’t a career officer and is virtually not constraint in terms of fulfilling his superior’s orders,” the paper says, including Vanetsyan has right this moment been summoned to the NSS for questioning and is prone to be arrested after it.