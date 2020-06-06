Armenian prime minister on COVD-19: ‘We need maximum efforts to address all infected patients’ needs’ – Armenian News

Our state’s concern in dealing with the coronavirus disaster in Armenia offers with one crucial drawback: to present all the confirmed sufferers with the mandatory medical assist, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a Faceebook reside.

“That is to say, those contracting coronavirus should be exactly as many people as we have places in hospitals. That is the pivotal problem dealing with coronavirus,” he stated, addressing the inhabitants from the cotozens of Armenia from the web platform.

The prime minister, who confirmed he examined optimistic for the virus earlier this week, highlighted the amount drawback additionally within the context of mortalities.

He identified to one single approach for resolving the issue. “We need to reduce, to the best of our abilities, the likelihood of infecting others. That concerns not only people like me – who have already been diagnosed – but also everybody else Today we have an estimated 25,000 – probably even 30,000 – asymptomatic cases in the country. You may be infected now, which is actually very good as being infected without awareness of the fact suggests that your are asymptomatic. That suggests you will recover, and your life will thoroughly change. You will not have any concern in terms of infecting a loved one – or being infected yourselves – at least in the year to come,” he added.