Armenian prime minister ‘needs to be instructed’ on foreign affairs – Karen Bekaryan   – Armenian News

There is a demand for volunteers in Armenia to offer unique talks to the prime minister on the nation’s foreign plan track as well as accomplishments because the 1991 freedom duration, political expert Karen Bekaryan stated the other day, commenting on Nikol Pashinyan’s parliament speech blowing up the previous authorities for “D-class foreign policies”.

“Leaving aside the moral aspect of the issue, leaving aside the fact that it is not in the least perceivable on the part of the country’s top figure – whose functional task is his country’s honor within the entire time range, i,e, – for yesterday, today and tomorrow, in terms of presenting his country – to use wordings of the kind, we see also an awareness and competence problem here,” he stated throughout the program Between the Line s on ArmNews TELEVISION Channel.

Bekaryan advised that the prime minister “look into his country’s history” prior to making use of the sort of language. “Is there any need to explain how Armenia, for instance, with minimal conditions on the post-Soviet space – and also amomg the Eastern Partnership countries – managed to reach the threshold which allowed him to be a prime minister in 2018,” he kept in mind.

Commenting on Pashinyan’s May 6 parliament address on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the expert stated he is under the perception that”every other statement by the prime minister adds elements to the chaos” Bekaryan stated he really feels that specific problems come to be significantly essential in the context of creating the appropriate understanding of the Armenian authorities “posture and position” in the arrangement procedure.

“The authorities have actually transformed the growths around Karabakh right into such a [mess] that the culture is unable to visualize the job collection as well as the issue being sought,” he included.