Armenian Prime Minister, Head of CoE Office discuss Armenia’s reform agenda – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received outgoing Head of Council of Europe Armenia Office Natalia Vutova, press department at the government reported.

Highly appreciative of the cooperation with N. Vutova and the Council of Europe, the Prime Minister noted that the Council of Europe is among Armenia’s most significant partners on the road to developing and strengthening democracy in our country.

“Armenia finds itself at an active stage of democratic reforms and we are determined to advance the agenda in a bid to strengthen democratic institutions: form a truly independent judiciary, provide guarantees for free elections, wage an effective fight against corruption, and achieve other priority objective. CoE’s assistance is of great importance in this context,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Natalia Vutova said she was honored to work as Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan. She assured that the Council of Europe appreciates the ongoing cooperation with Armenia.

As the release said, the parties next referred to Armenia’s democratic agenda. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that his government prioritizes the consistent implementation of reforms and the strengthening of public institutions, which is supposed to guarantee the free will of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the independence of the judiciary, governance transparency, freedom of speech, and the Government of Armenia will undoubtedly be consistent in advancing this primary agenda.

The interlocutors next touched upon the judicial reform. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the reform is targeted at restoring public confidence in the judiciary. In turn, Natalia Vutova said that the Council of Europe will continue steadily to provide advisory assistance in this process.