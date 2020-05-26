Armenian prime minister congratulates Georgian counterpart on national holiday – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has despatched a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Georgia’s national holiday.

Below is the official textual content of his handle:

“I warmly congratulate you and the pleasant individuals of Georgia on your nation’s national holiday – Independence Day.

“More than 100 years in the past, with the proclamation of the Democratic Republic of Georgia on May 26, 1918, the Georgian individuals expressed their agency dedication to revive statehood and construct a democratic society. Today as nicely, Georgia adheres to the values proclaimed within the early 20th century, and continues to construct a contemporary and democratic state.

“The Armenian-Georgian relations have been marked by reciprocated deep respect and friendship over many centuries as greatest evidenced by the continued excessive-stage interstate dialogue between our two international locations.

“You could relaxation assured that Armenia is happy to see pleasant Georgia’s quite a few achievements. Georgia has a dependable good friend and neighbor within the face of the Republic of Armenia.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

“I extremely respect the efficient cooperation between our two governments amid the unfold of COVID-19, particularly the uninterrupted implementation of cargo transportations between the 2 international locations and the repatriation of Armenian and Georgian residents. I’m satisfied that we can not overcome however by way of joint efforts the nice ordeal dealing with all mankind.

“I want to take this chance to want you all one of the best and each success in your accountable place, in addition to good well being and endurance – to the individuals of fraternal Georgia.”