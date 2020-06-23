Armenian prime minister admits ‘economic nosedive’ amid coronavirus crisis – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon to handle Armenia’s financial state of affairs amid the persevering with coronavirus crisis.

“We have been facing these coronavirus-related challenges since March, having spent the entire month of April in lockdown. And the major problem we encountered over the period dealt practically with our economy,” he mentioned in a dwell message.

“We saw the economy take a rapid nosedive as early as in April as we recorded 71,471 layoffs on the labor market. Analyzing these and other data, we arrived at the conclusion that we need to adopt a strategy allowing us to live side by side with coronavirus, because if we fully and entirely concentrate on the healthcare segment alone, we will be facing not just an economic decline but a collapse in essence. Hence we decided to opt for such ways that would prevent an economic collapse,” the prime minister added.

Pashinyan mentioned his observations reveal that the form of strategy is virtually practical. “On the 20th day of each month, the State Revenue Committee submits the previous month’s revenue reports. We have been working on the May findings since morning, and I have the pleasure to state that after we decided to continue the lockdown policies back in May, some 50,094 jobs re-opened. And all of them are, by the way, wage-paying jobs,” he famous.