Armenian president signs bill allowing parliament to enforce constitutional amendments – Panorama

President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has signed in to law a bill authorizing the parliament to enforce the constitutional amendments without his formal approval, the presidential press service said.

The bill proposing to change the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly was adopted by lawmakers on Monday, June 22.

The constitutional changes, passed by the parliamentary majority on Monday, necessitate the immediate replacement of the Constitutional Court chairman and three judges of Armenia’s top court.

In addition, the president has signed in to law other bill packages concerning the securities market, Tax Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Judicial Code, referendum law, etc.