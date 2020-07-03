Armenian politician to opposition MP: ‘Keep going’ – Panorama

Politician and public figure, President of the International Center for Human Development Tevan Poghosyan has reacted to the Facebook post of Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan addressed to MP Naira Zohrabyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Armenian National Assembly following the latter’s report of the missing body of an old coronavirus victim.

“When a public or political debate just isn’t based on love and respect for your partner, when the goal is to push ahead one’s own intentions without exceptions and to venerate one’s ego as opposed to trying to solve dilemmas and to find the shortest path to the future, it necessarily yields the same result: mutual insults and an atmosphere of intolerance,” the politician wrote.

“This time I am going to not apologize to anybody, especially to politicians with long-term experience and efficient workstyle. I am going to just voice my support [for the MP] or simply just say, ‘Nar jan [dear], continue!’,” he added.