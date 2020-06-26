Armenian politician extends solidarity with judges ‘at the heart of a constitutional crisis’ – Armenian News

The chief of the National Agenda celebration has prolonged his solidarity with the judges of the Constitutional Court who’ve discovered themselves “at the core of a bitter struggle” after the latest reforms calling for his or her dismissal.

In a public publish on Facebook, Avetik Chalabyan extremely praised the chair and the three different members of the excessive court docket for his or her brevity to carry out their skilled and civic duties with honor “amid the current constitutional crisis.”

“As the developments round the Constitutional Court have matured into a massive-scale disaster, I want to lengthen my solidarity to these individuals who, being at the heart of the disaster over this era, proceed bravely fulfilling their skilled and civic duties.

“Never in my life have I met with Alvina Gyulymyan, and I’m not fortunate sufficient to know her, however I do wish to bow to that daring and sensible girl. Alvina Gyulumyan represented Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights for 12 years, discharging her duties with honor. During her closing two years, she served as a deputy head of the Third Section and later returned to her homeland to serve her personal nation. She is amongst the greatest legal professionals and authorized professionals in Armenia, a actual insightful grasp of her ‘craft’.

“The populist authorities which has come from the avenue needs to clear that state establishment of such individuals at the moment to interchange them with younger profession addicts who will humbly obey their will to validate the neo-Bolshevik legal guidelines, turning our nation, little by little, into a ‘banana republic’ the place a structure adjustments in a single day at a single particular person’s will, the place individuals are ‘paved to the asphalt’ and judges face intimidation for his or her rulings, with the pretend accounts on the social media outrageously terrorizing actual and residing individuals.

“We will not let that happen; we will consistently fight the neo-Bolshevik dictatorship. Before that, however, I wish to extend my deep gratitude to Ms. Alvina Gyulumyan and all the dedicated state figures who consistently continue fulfilling their duties before their country,” the politician mentioned.