Armenian police detain activists, lawyers rallying outside Arabkir department – Panorama

Police officers detained a group of activists and lawyers who were rallying outside the Arabkir Police Department to aid lawyer Ruben Melikyan and lots of others apprehended earlier on Friday for refusing to stop a protest action outside the parliament.

Among the detained citizens were Artur Danielyan, the leader of Adekvad party highly critical of the Armenian government, lawyer Arsen Babayan and dozens of other citizens, with some of them taken up to other police departments.

Before being detained Danielyan insisted police failed to move to disperse the rally as they were not able to clarify PM Nikol Pashinyan’s position on the situation, since the latter was addressing the parliament over the extension of their state of emergency at the time.

“I can’t have it what problem they are solving by detentions. Ruben Melikyan was standing alone as you’re watching National Assembly, but that he was detained. At as soon as, about 60 people are gathered here, however they are not being detained. We can’t follow the logic here,” he said, suggesting police officers took no action as they hadn’t received an order from the premier yet.