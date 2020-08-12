Armenian PM’s assistant meets with angry protesters outside government building – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s assistant Nairi Sargsyan on Wednesday fulfilled with angry protesters in front of the government building requiring that they be enabled to go back to Russia.

The impacted residents, nevertheless, required a conference with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan or Deputy PM, Commandant Tigran Avinyan.

Voicing their issues, the demonstrators asked the authorities when they can leave for Russia, while Hayk Sargsyan admitted that he is not knowledgeable about the issue, guaranteeing to supply info on the matter after telephoning. His response sustained more anger.

“Then who knows? Let Avinyan step out and answer our questions,” the angry protesters stated.

Sargsyan assured to personally call and notify them, however the latter declined the deal.

The premier’s assistant stated the matter was not talked about at today’s unique cabinet conference, including the restriction on the entry of immigrants into Russia stays in location.

“So, hold talks with them to have them resume [the borders] for a minimum of 2 weeks. People are on the edge commenting suicide, do not you get it? Tell us particularly when the borders will resume, we appear to be in detention in Armenia, being prohibited to go and reunite with our kids,” they stated madly.