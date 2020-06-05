Armenian PM unveils plans for changes at State Revenue Committee – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan unveiled plans for changes at the State Revenue Committee (SRC) and the entire system on the whole as he was addressing lawmakers remotely from his residence through the preliminary debates on the annual report on the execution of the 2019 state finances.

He stated that State Revenue Committee Chairman David Ananyan will not maintain the submit, thanking him for his work.

“Our authorities has been lucky sufficient to operate in historic instances,” he stated, noting that 2018 was historic when it comes to the revolution, 2019 was historic in financial phrases, whereas 2020 is historic as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

He known as on MPs to not make hasty conclusions on the financial and different challenges of 2020, stating it’s too early to sum up the positive factors and losses at the second.

David Ananyan stepped down as SRC Chairman on Thursday, with out giving any causes for his resignation.