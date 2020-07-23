Armenian PM, UN chief hold phone call – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday held a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the latter’s initiative.

Pashinyan underscored that Armenia highly appreciates the constant attention the UN chief pays to the peace and security in the South Caucasus. The PM presented the escalation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in result of the provocations undertaken by Azerbaijan, emphasizing that those actions have been carried out regardless of the call of the secretary general for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic.

“I want to inform you that Armenia made every possible step to cease hostilities and de-escalate the situation on the border,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s violations of arrangement reached on the cessation of hostilities, Pashinyan added that in the current situation we are observing contradictory statements and actions by the political-military leadership of Azerbaijan.

“We understand that there is a difficult domestic situation in Azerbaijan. But we cannot be hostage to a trap to which President Aliyev pushed himself. Years of spreading hatred towards Armenians and war threats created an illusion of military superiority which is now being painfully collapsed. We don’t know whether Azerbaijani leadership lacks capacity or willingness to prevent ceasefire violations and provocative rhetoric,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

The premier reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, underscoring the ultimate importance of expanding the OSCE monitoring capacities and implementing previously reached agreements on that.

“It is necessary for the authorities of Azerbaijan to publicly renounce the use and threats of use of force. Azerbaijani leadership should recognize that there is no alternative to the peace talks,” he noted.

Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the escalation in the region, stressing the need to take immediate steps towards the reduction of escalation, including through the implementation of agreements aimed at consolidation of the ceasefire. The UN head reiterated his support to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.