Armenian PM: Three medical centers to join coronavirus fight – Panorama

Three medical centers in Armenian provinces will join the fight from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook on Sunday.

In particular, Spitak Medical Center (100 beds), Vedi Medical Center (100 beds) and something department of Martuni Medical Center (35-40 beds) can help the health system combat the infection.

“Another important fact is that today, for the first time, the patients admitted to the new triage center on the basis of the National Center for Burns underwent a computed tomography scan at the Radioisotope Production Center (known as the Cyclotron Institute of Physics),” the PM wrote.

“By the way in which, at the us government meeting around a month ago I asked the health minister when the positron emission tomography (PET), which can be highly essential for our citizens with cancer and is situated at this very center, will begin operating.

“I would like to inform you that the items and materials needed for the launch of the latter were imported to Armenia last week and it will be fully operational next week, after many years of idleness. Our cancer patients will no longer have to travel abroad for PET/CT,” Pashinyan said.