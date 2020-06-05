Armenian PM reacts to use of force by police against man for not wearing face mask – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to the social media footage which exhibits police officers utilizing force against a man for not wearing a face mask, defending the police actions as a manner to make folks adjust to the anti-coronavirus guidelines.

“Dear compatriots,

The police are a regulation enforcement company, which may and should use force against those that brazenly ignore the established guidelines within the method prescribed by regulation.

This is my demand from the police, that is additionally the general public demand from the police,” Pashinyan stated on Facebook.