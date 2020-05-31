Armenian PM Pashinyan is involved in the international arms trade – ex-ambassador to the Vatican – Armenian News

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is involved in the international arms trade, stated Mikayel Minasyan, Armenian ex-ambassador to the Vatican.

“2016. There are many fictional and real stories about the April war. But there is one public consensus that unites everyone – the former, current authorities, experts, the public – that the Armenian and Artsakh authorities, despite being ready for hostilities from the military point of view, were unprepared in terms of information.

It means that the Armenian armed forces did not know exactly when, how, and by what forces the enemy will attack. And because of that omission, the previous authorities fired a person who was officially responsible for that omission. I am talking about the former Head of Intelligence Department, Arshak Karapetyan,” he added.

According to him, since Nikol Pashinyan likes to use individuals, he informed Karapetyan that if he needs to change into an vital individual in the new Armenia, he should present his providers, “and General Karapetyan started providing services.”

“On the 23rd of the month, General Arshak Karapetyan secretly went on a business trip to Voronezh,” he added.

According to him, since there is each a state of emergency in Armenia and Russia, General Karapetyan couldn’t go away Armenia and cross the Russian border for a non-public go to, “so he went as a state official, and there is nothing about it on the government’s website.”

He glided by the secret or verbal order of the Prime Minister, Minasyan famous.

According to him, “Nikol Pashinyan, who has long used General Karapetyan for special and dark tasks, this time sent him to Voronezh to negotiate with the special services of Russia” to assist the PM and his household over the case on smuggled cigarettes, “so that a criminal case is not initiated.”

As Minasyan famous, General Karapetyan’s “mission” didn’t finish there, after which he took motion by Pashinyan in Moscow to negotiate with the officers of the Russian protection ministry to cowl up the scandal as nicely.

Minasyan additionally famous that Nikol Pashinyan has attracted Armenia to the black marketplace for the international arms trade.

According to Minasyan, Pashinyan is prepared to do every thing for cash and energy.

“That’s why he tried to reach an agreement with our two biggest enemies to strengthen and seize power,” he stated including: “Nikol Pashinyan does not respect the Armenian people, does not respect human life.”