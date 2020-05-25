Armenian PM offers congratulations to school graduates – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has actually resolved a congratulatory message to schoolgraduates The message, advertised by the PM’s press solution, reviews:

“Dear graduates,

I comfortably praise you on finishing fromschool Unfortunately, this year you have to commemorate this essential day in uncommon problems due to the unique coronavirus- driven pandemic.

You do not have a chance to commemorate your day with each other at the exact same place, however I am positive that you unite emotionally. I wish this scenario will certainly stabilize quickly with collaborations and also when back to regular life you will certainly be able to commemorate your day with some hold-up.

Dear graduates, the Armenian federal government will certainly produce brand-new possibilities for education and learning and also self- symptom for you and also we will certainly do whatever for Armenia to be the area where you will certainly be able to completely exercise your ability.

At this terrific duration of life you will certainly have to touch any kind of possibility to obtain expert abilities and also experience. My contact you is to placed all initiatives to ensure that later on you will certainly be able to quickly resist obstacles, be very- certified experts and also add to the advancement of our nation with your capacities.

Dear young adults, you are the future of our state and also we are positive that in the individual of you we are going to have brand-new experts in various locations.

At this brand-new phase of life I desire you all the most effective, power and also joy. I enjoy you all!”