Armenian PM introduces new NSS, police chiefs to staffs – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan launched on Tuesday new Director of the National Security Service (NSS), Colonel Argishti Kyaramyan to the command employees of the regulation enforcement company.

The prime minister first thanked former NSS chief Edurad Martirosyan, noting that he took workplace and carried out his duties in a relatively troublesome interval.

“Of course, the NSS is a strong, nicely-established and dynamic construction, however we should state that the challenges and the tempo and high quality of their response want to continuously enhance,” the premier stated. “I have set this very task before Mr. Kyaramyan so that the NSS can more effectively respond to the challenges facing the field of security,” he added.

Afterwards, Pashinyan launched new Chief of Police, Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan to the employees. He lauded the police function within the struggle in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic within the nation.

“Today our biggest challenge, which is an additional function for the police, is the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, in the past three months the police carried out major work and consumed a lot of energy as a result of it. The quality of the police operation will keep playing a key role in combatting the pandemic in the future,” Pashinyan stated, highlighting the necessity to step up the police efforts within the Covid-19 struggle and enforcement of the protection guidelines.

He expressed hope the pandemic can be overcome eventually, however the features of the police, in accordance to the PM, proceed to be essential for all conditions. Pashinyan harassed that the police uniform should infuse a way of respect and safety amongst residents.