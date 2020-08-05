Armenian PM holds phone call with Lebanon’s president after deadly blast – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday held a telephone discussion with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun.

Pashinyan revealed his assistance to the friendly individuals of Lebanon and itspresident He provided inmost acknowledgements to the households of those eliminated in the destructive surge at the port of Beirut and wanted a fast healing to the hurt, his workplace reported.

The premier ensured of the Armenian authorities’ preparedness to supply emergency situation support to friendly Lebanon and its fraternal individuals.

Michel Aoun thanked Nikol Pashinyan for kind remarks of assistance and compassion and revealed his thankfulness for the preparedness of the Armenian federal government to supply support customized to the requirements ofLebanon He encouraged that Lebanon’s authorities are striving to conquer the issues as quickly as possible.