Armenian PM holds consultation on Firdusi District construction project – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday held a consultative meeting to discuss the Firdusi Residential District-33 construction project, which is under development. The project implies a total building area of 58,000 square meters, 49,000 square meters have already been alienated; 9,000 square meters are yet to be alienated. 378 families have received compensation, and 50 families are in the process of receiving compensation, the PM’s office reported.

There are 7 teams strong with 60 architects working on the micro-district construction project. $60 million will be disbursed in compensation. The estimated investment cost is $300 million. 8-10 thousand new jobs will be available during the implementation stage.

The executives in charge of the project assured that great attention will be paid to architectural monuments. The district will have several underground parking lots.

A number of proposals and recommendations were voiced during the exchange of views that followed. Highlighting the conservation of architectural monuments, Pashinyan called for strict compliance with the previously developed standards until the project’s completion.