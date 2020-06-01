Armenian PM, family members test positive for coronavirus – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have examined positive for COVID-19, the PM mentioned in a Facebook dwell on Monday.

The premier says he has had no signs.

“Just as a result of there have been plans to go to the frontline, I used to be examined and the end result got here again positive,” he mentioned.

According to Pashinyan, he has in all probability contracted the virus throughout a working session.

He might be working remotely from his residence.