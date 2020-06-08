Armenian PM, family members recover from coronavirus – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have recovered from COVID-19, he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“We’ve just received the results of our double tests. All tests have come back negative,” Pashinyan said.

“Of course, we need to somehow reconsider the timing and circumstances of contracting the infection. But for now, it’s important that we are all healthy and immune. Thank you for all the good wishes sent to us during this period,” he said, adding he is now time for full-time work.

The Armenian PM unmasked that he and his family had been infected with coronavirus on June 1.