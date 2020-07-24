Armenian PM extends birthday greetings to Uzbek president – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, the PM’s workplace reported. The message checks out:

“Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Please accept my genuine congratulations on your birthday.

I want you endless energy, fantastic success and brand-new accomplishments in your accountable state activity, along with awareness of objectives for the advantage of individuals of Uzbekistan.

I am positive that due to collaborations the generally friendly relations in between our states will regularly establish in all spheres which is totally in the interests of our individuals.

I seriously want you, dear Shavkat Miromonovich, along with your member of the family and loved ones health, joy and all the very best, and the excellent individuals of Uzbekistan– peace and success.”