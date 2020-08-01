Armenian PM congratulates Swiss president on National Day – Panorama

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga on the Swiss National Day, his office reported.

In his message, Pashinyan expressed strong conviction that thanks to joint efforts, the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will be expanded with new programs for the benefit of the two peoples.

“I would like to underscore that Armenia greatly supports the collaboration between our countries in the fight against coronavirus. We are convinced that an effective fight against this situation is possible only through joint, coordinated steps,” the message reads.