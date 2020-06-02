Armenian PM congratulates Italian counterpart on Republic Day – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has despatched a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy on the Italian Republic Day. The congratulatory message, revealed by the PM’s press service, reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the pleasant folks of Italy on the Italian Republic Day.

Based on shut historic connections, the pleasant relations between our peoples proceed to develop within the spirit of mutually useful partnership. Over the previous few years, we managed to deepen the continued multifaceted cooperation between our international locations, which is underpinned by a excessive-stage dialogue based mostly on belief, respect and mutual understanding.

I warmly keep in mind my official go to to Italy, which to my agency perception reinvigorated our interstate relations. I’m assured that by way of joint efforts we can additional develop and deepen the bilateral cooperation to the good thing about our two international locations.

I categorical my assist to you and to the pleasant folks of Italy within the struggle in opposition to the COVID-19 pandemic and in overcoming its heavy penalties. I want you fortitude and endurance.”