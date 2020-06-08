Armenian PM appoints new NSS, police and army chiefs – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made decisions to appoint new National Security Service (NSS), police and army chiefs, he said in a Facebook post.

Accordingly, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Colonel Argishti Kyaramyan has been picked to serve as Director of the National Security Service, while Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan has been appointed Chief of Police.

“The decisions will enter into force de jure after being signed by the president of the nation.

I would like to thank Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan, Colonel Eduard Martirosyan and Colonel Arman Sargsyan because of their work and efforts made during this period,” Pashinyan said.