Armenian pilot involved in Kobe Bryant crash thought he was climbing rather than descending – Armenian News

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he was actually descending, The Guardian reports, citing federal investigators.

Ara Zobayan, a pilot of Armenian descent, is said to have radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to obtain above clouds when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles. The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which could happen whenever a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility. Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan had lost his bearing.

The 1,700 pages of reports usually do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. One last report on the cause arrives later.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of these friends were killed, alongside Zobayan.

About 45 minutes before takeoff, Zobayan had texted a group of people overseeing the flight that the weather was looking “OK.’’ He took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County shortly after 9am with the eight passengers he had flown the afternoon before to the same destination: a girls basketball tournament at the retired Lakers star’s sports academy north of Los Angeles. When the helicopter hadn’t landed within an hour, an executive of the business that operated the craft began a frantic look for the helicopter on tracking software and had yet another company chopper dispatched to find it.

“The weird thing, though, is that the tracker had stopped at 9.45am, which is not normal and we were trying to reach Ara over the radio,” noted Whitney Bagge, vice president of Island Express Helicopters. “I kept refreshing the tracker praying that it was just broken.’’

The NTSB previously said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76.