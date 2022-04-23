In memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, the most influential Mozart Requiem of all time will be performed on April 23 at Tsitsernakaberd and on April 24 at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall.

It will be performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Academic Choir. The concerts will be conducted by the famous Austrian conductor Gunter Neuhold, and the soloists will be German soprano Anna Samuil, bass Tobias Berndt, mezzo-soprano Sofia Tumanyan and tenor Tigran Melkonyan.

Gunther Neuhold, who has conducted many world-famous orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic, the Vienna Symphony, and the French National Orchestra, told reporters on April 22 that performing Mozart’s Requiem in Armenia was of great importance to him. He believes that music is the best way to express emotions about the genocide.

“Mozart is not so easy to make, as we have to return to the roots of performance, which does not exist in many countries. The traditions of performance have been forgotten. In my opinion, Mozart’s Requiem should be run as it was written, as Mozart created it. “What I see in the orchestra is perfect, I like the performance,” said the conductor.

Anna Samuel has performed in some of the most powerful opera houses in the world. Frequently invited to international festivals, he has had considerable success at the Salzburg Festival, Aix-en-Provence, Edinburgh, Glendorb, Verbier, Arena di Verona, as well as the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. In 2008, Anna Samuel was awarded the Daphne Award for Audience at the Berlin Theater Gemeinde for Outstanding Achievement in Vocal and Acting.

The singer is in Armenia for the second time. He first visited Yerevan ten years ago. He confessed that he has very good memories from previous concerts. “I gladly agreed to take part in this initiative, as it is an honor for me to be in Armenia on such days,” the singer said, adding that everyone in Yerevan is friendly and hospitable, and the Philharmonic Orchestra plays wonderfully. The conductor, the soloists and the musicians are in harmony. Referring to the work “Requiem”, Anna Samuel emphasized that it is one of the most famous, famous, deep works. The singer has performed many operas by the author, and “Requiem” considers it unique, because performing it is like serving in a church.

The director of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra Norayr Nazaryan informed that in addition to this initiative, a concert in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims will be held on April 23 at the Regent Theater in Ontario. The Ontario Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eduard Topchyan will take part in the concert. The evening will have the world premiere of Armenian contemporary composer Vache Sharafyan’s “Desert Bride” ballet suite.