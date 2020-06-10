Armenian pediatric surgeon dies from Covid-19 in Russia’s Kaliningrad – Panorama

56-year-old pediatric surgeon in Kaliningrad Children’s Hospital Melik Rostomyan has died. The physician had been identified as having coronavirus, the neighborhood sources reported.

Rector at Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan expressed condolences on the death of the doctor on Facebook. Muradyan reminded that Rostomyan used to work in Yerevan Children’s Clinical Hospital. He left for Krasnodar in 1989 and raised his qualification at Kuban Medical University before moving to Kaliningrad.

“Melik Simonovich died today from a coronavirus. On behalf of the government, we express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the physician,” the operational headquarters combating the spread of disease of Kaliningrad region said in a statement.