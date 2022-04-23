The official opening of the Armenian pavilion took place on April 21 at the 59th Venice International Biennale of Contemporary Art, with the participation of RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan .

The “Gharib” project (coordinators: Ani Davidyan, Elena Sorokina, artist: Andrius Harutyunyan) was recognized by the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports as the winner of the Armenian pavilion և competition for artists.

The opening of the 59th Venice International Biennale of Contemporary Art will take place on April 23 under the title “The Milk of Dreams”. The Biennale, which is attended by artists from about 80 countries, will be open to the public in 2022. from April 23 to November 27. It takes place once every two years, in which Armenia has been participating for years.

The Venice Biennale is one of the most prestigious platforms for contemporary art, which is attended only by artists guaranteed by state organizations (ministries, art councils). National pavilions displaying the contemporary art of the country are presented in the palaces and palaces proposed by the Biennale Organizing Committee.

Armenia’s participation in the 59th Venice International Biennale of Art is a major event ․ It promotes cooperation and cultural ties between Armenia and Italy, as well as promotes closer cooperation with other partner organizations, the acquisition of new ties and agreements, and the implementation of the process of presenting the national culture of Armenia on an internationally prestigious platform.

Let us remind that in 2019 The Armenian National Pavilion was presented by the curator Susanna Gyulamiryan at the 58th International Exhibition of Art at the Venice Biennale with the project “In the Sensory of Revolution”. 2017 Rafael Megal, Jean Poghosyan and Miro Persola presented the Armenian national pavilion at the 57th International Exhibition.

2015 At the 56th Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition, the Armenian pavilion entitled “Armenity” was awarded the “Golden Lion” prize at the Biennale.

RA KMSS PRESS RELEASE