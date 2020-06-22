Armenian parliamentary majority starts debate on draft constitutional amendments – Panorama

The My Step Alliance, which holds the majority in the Armenian National Assembly, has started debating the draft constitutional amendments in regards to the mandate of the Constitutional Court judges and its chairman.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions have boycotted the special session, stating the bill on its agenda is “unconstitutional”.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said the very first reading of the draft amendments lasts for up to two hours.

“The deputies initiating the special session have presented the draft decision on the special procedure for discussing the item on the agenda of the special session of the National Assembly, which proposes to debate the bill in the second reading within 24 hours after its adoption in the first reading. Three hours are set for proposals,” the speaker said.

My Step MP Vahagn Hovakimyan asked the parliament to handle the first and second readings of the draft constitutional amendments within 24 hours, which was approved by lawmakers.