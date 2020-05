A delegation led by President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan has left for Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) to join President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan’s inauguration ceremony, ARMENPRESS experiences, citing the parliament’s press service.

As a part of the 2-day go to, Mirzoyan is scheduled to have conferences with Harutyunyan, in addition to the newly elected National Assembly speaker, Artur Tovmasyan.