Armenian parliamentary committee to hold special sitting on Higher Qualification Committee head’s resignation – Panorama

By the choice of Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and also Sport, the committee will certainly assemble an emergency situation sitting on May 25, at 12 pm.

The sitting will certainly concentrate on the resignation of Smbat Gogyan, Chairman of the Armenian Higher Qualification Committee, in addition to his declaration on May 14.

According to Gogyan, among the factors for his resignation is that there are apparent translations and also disloyalty in the doctoral thesis of the acting rector of the Armenian State University ofEconomics Gogyan declares the acting rector proceeds to hold workplace due to his connections and also sponsorship.

In enhancement to legislators, Smbat Gogyan and also Grisha Tamrazyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and also Sport, will certainly likewise participate in thesitting