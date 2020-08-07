Armenian parliament, Yerevan city hall lit up with Lebanese flag – Panorama

The structures of the Armenian National Assembly and Yerevan Municipality were lit up with a picture of the Lebanese flag on Thursday night in uniformity with the brotherly individuals of Lebanon.

The program of assistance followed the enormous surge that rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, eliminating a minimum of 149 individuals, consisting of 11 Armenians, and hurting more than 5,000 others.

The shockwave of the blast damaged and harmed lots of structures and vehicles, while more than 300,000 individuals were left homeless.

President Michel Aoun stated the blast was brought on by 2,750 lots of ammonium nitrate saved unsafely in a storage facility.

Armenian business owners have actually currently offered cash to support the households of the Armenians eliminated in the surge, along with to assist fix the damages caused to the Armenian Catholicosate structure.