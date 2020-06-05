Armenian parliament working group to discuss Lanzarote Convention – Panorama

Taking into consideration the general public’s considerations over Article 6 of the Lanzarote Convention addressing youngsters’s training, the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sport and Youth, as reported earlier from the parliament ground, has arrange a working group, which is able to maintain the primary dialogue with the working group of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport subsequent week, thus taking part within the elaboration of requirements and applications, in addition to the monitoring course of.

The group options 5 lawmakers from all three parliamentary factions – Sofia Hovsepyan, Artur Manukyan, Lilit Stepanyan (My Step), Iveta Tonoyan (Prosperous Armenia) and Anna Kostanyan (Bright Armenia), the standing committee reported.

Article 6 of the Lanzarote Convention reads: “Each Party shall take the necessary legislative or other measures to ensure that children, during primary and secondary education, receive information on the risks of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse, as well as on the means to protect themselves, adapted to their evolving capacity. This information, provided in collaboration with parents, where appropriate, shall be given within a more general context of information on sexuality and shall pay special attention to situations of risk, especially those involving the use of new information and communication technologies.”