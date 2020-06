Vice Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness.

The politician himself has shared the information on Facebook, saying that he doesn’t presently have any complaints.

“Dear compatriots,

“I was tested for COVID-19, and was informed a little while ago that the result had come back positive. I have to state that my general condition is good; I do not have complaints at the moment,” reads the assertion on his public profile.