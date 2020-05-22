Armenian parliament speaker meets with Artsakh counterpart – Panorama

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan met on Friday with newly elected Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan in Stepanakert, the Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

Mirzoyan congratulated his Artsakh counterpart on the election to an important put up and wished him success. He expressed readiness to assist his Artsakh colleagues in all spheres of their exercise.

Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the shut cooperation with the Artsakh parliament will additional develop.

Welcoming his counterpart, Artur Tovmasyan stated in flip that the 2 parliaments have an awesome work to do when it comes to the final agenda of the Armenian individuals, together with the Artsakh difficulty and the popularity of the Armenian Genocide. He assured that he’ll keep and develop ties with the Armenian parliament and expressed readiness to provide a brand new impetus to the work of the committees of the 2 parliaments.