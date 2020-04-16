Armenian parliament sets agenda for Central Bank governor’s election – Armenian News

The National Assembly will certainly hold a secret ballot on Friday to choose a guv of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The agenda was thought about and also completed at a session previously today. The legal chosen Martin Galstyan, a participant of the judgment My Step intrigue.

All the political pressures in parliament reviewed his candidateship in the favorable light, valuing Galstyan’s specialist abilities and also experience.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan advised the parliament that the CBA guv is chosen with a minimal 3/5 bulk of ballots.