Armenian parliament passes quarantine bill in first reading – Panorama

The Armenian National Assembly handed down Friday in the first reading a bill that would permit the authorities to implement quarantine in the nation without once again extending the coronavirus state of emergency situation.

The draft law got 80 choose and 28 versus.

Before the vote the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions revealed their choices to vote versus the bundle of draft changes.

According to the bill, in case of the spread of contagious illness, break outs and emergency situations in Armenia, provincial guvs, the Yerevan mayor and the prime minister might state quarantine at the recommendation of the authorized state body in healthcare.