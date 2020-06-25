Armenian parliament passes bill to increase property taxes – Panorama

The Armenian National Assembled on Thursday passed a draft decision to approve the annual report on the execution of the 2019 state budget by 74 votes for and 9 against.

Lawmakers also voted to pass in the second and final reading the government-drafted bill on amending regulations on education. A total of 83 MPs backed the measure.

The draft law on making amendments and supplements to the Tax Code of Armenia was adopted in the second reading in a vote of 70 for, 11 against and 2 abstentions. The bill demands a sharp increase in property taxes paid by rich citizens.

The parliament passed in the second reading the government-drafted bill on making amendments and supplements to regulations on state benefits. Some 82 deputies backed the proposal.

Also, lawmakers passed the package of draft laws on making supplements to the Judicial Code and regulations on remuneration of persons holding state positions. The bill collected 83 votes for and only 1 against.