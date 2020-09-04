Armenian parliament kicks off special sitting with new MP in attendance – Panorama

The Armenian National Assembly began a special sitting on Friday in attendance of a new legislator from the opposition Bright Armenia faction.

MPs are set to discuss the plan of draft modifications to the law on making sure hygienic- epidemic security of the Armenian population, that would enable the authorities to continue enforcing coronavirus constraints without once again extending the state of emergency situation.

At the start of the sitting, Speaker Ararat Mizoyan thanked Bright Armenia MP Mane Tandilyan, who resigned last month, for joint work and welcomed her replacement, Stepan Stepanyan, to take the flooring to swear in.

Stepanyan protected the 2nd greatest variety of votes after Tandilyan in the score system of the 2018 breeze parliamentary elections.