Armenian parliament kicks off regular session with face mask debates – Panorama

The Armenian National Assembly began its 4-day session on Tuesday with debates on the demand to put on face masks throughout the sittings.

Opposition Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan requested Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan whether or not MPs must put on masks throughout the entire sitting and whether or not they are going to be informed to depart the periods corridor ought to they fail to take action.

The speaker acknowledged that every lawmaker ought to contribute to the struggle towards the coronavirus pandemic, aside from that undeniable fact that carrying face masks in enclosed areas is a compulsory requirement for all.

“Each of us should comply with the principles and serve for example for our residents. Media reported that I personally didn’t put on a mask in an enclosed space. Yes, I made a mistake, I believed effectively it’s the swearing-in ceremony of the Artsakh president in an enclosed corridor and I didn’t put on a mask, however I need to admit that it was incorrect,” Mirzoyan confused.

In response, Marukyan argued that talking whereas carrying a face mask within the parliament is inconvenient, including an MP’s resolution to not put on it can’t be thought-about a violation of the principles.

“The state of emergency doesn’t apply to the National Assembly, the choices of the commandant can’t be applied right here, due to this fact you can not invite an MP out of the corridor for not carrying a mask and that call must be reviewed,” the deputy acknowledged.

“As for face masks, we are all in favor of wearing them in enclosed areas, but let an MP decide whether or not to wear a mask while speaking or in case when the social distancing is maintained,” he added.

Mirzoyan reiterated that he’ll invite lawmakers out of the corridor in the event that they fail to put on masks. “I’m not ashamed to ask you to put on a mask within the periods corridor. Take it as a request, in any other case I’ll resort to sure measures,” he mentioned.