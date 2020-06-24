Armenian parliament holding special session – Panorama

At the initiative of the us government, the Armenian National Assembly has convened an extraordinary session on Monday. The 2nd reading of some of the dilemmas on the agenda will soon be held within 24 hours after the first reading.

Addressing the parliament, Deputy Minister of Finance Armen Hayrapetyan said 12 items are on agenda of the session, proposing to debate 10 of these by a special procedure.

“5 of the difficulties are those who were not discussed at the special parliament session held on June 16 and so are proposed to be debated today as agreed involving the government and National Assembly,” the official said.

“The second number of bills concerns the legislative issues in handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. There are three such bills on the agenda. While the third number of issues make reference to the immediate settlement of legislative gaps and uncertainties,” that he added.