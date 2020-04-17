Armenian parliament elects new Central Bank chief – Panorama

The Armenian National Assembly elected 104 to 15 to choose Martin Galstyan new Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia on Friday.

The ballot outcomes were revealed by Vahagn Hovakimyan, the chairman of the parliament’s Counting Committee.

119 out of the 132 legislators participated in the secret tally held from 10: 30 am to 12: 30 pm.

Martin Galstyan was the only prospect chosen for the article.